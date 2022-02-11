Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The New York Knicks are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the five starters can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game in a huge slump.

In their last ten games they are just 2-8, and they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As the standings are right now, they are 24-31 and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the team shocked the NBA and got the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.

They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, but their season was overall a huge success.

Therefore, this season has been very underwhelming.

With less than 30 games left in the season, they will have to find a way to win games, or they will be in danger of missing the postseason.

As for the Warriors, they are trending in the exact opposite direction.

They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record.

In their last ten games they are 9-1, and they are coming off of a nine-game winning streak that was snapped on Wednesday evening by the Utah Jazz.

Prior to missing the playoffs the last two years, they had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles.