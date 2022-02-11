Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The New York Knicks are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening. 

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the five starters can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks come into the game in a huge slump. 

In their last ten games they are just 2-8, and they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As the standings are right now, they are 24-31 and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season, the team shocked the NBA and got the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record. 

They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, but their season was overall a huge success. 

Therefore, this season has been very underwhelming. 

With less than 30 games left in the season, they will have to find a way to win games, or they will be in danger of missing the postseason.

As for the Warriors, they are trending in the exact opposite direction. 

They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record. 

In their last ten games they are 9-1, and they are coming off of a nine-game winning streak that was snapped on Wednesday evening by the Utah Jazz. 

Prior to missing the playoffs the last two years, they had been to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles. 

USATSI_17410134_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

48 seconds ago
USATSI_16376754_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Suns Starting Lineups For Finals Rematch

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16407368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Bucks

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

1 hour ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

1 hour ago
USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

1 hour ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Knicks

1 hour ago