Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

During the game they had a 28-point lead that they let slip away, and in the fourth quarter they were outscored by the Nets 38-19.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-34 on the season, and they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have lost three games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Last year they were the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball