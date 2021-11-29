Publish date:
Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Philadelphia 76ers
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Magic are a lousy 4-17, and are clearly a team that will not be making a playoff push this season.
They have a lot of intriguing young players that they are developing, but are clearly a ways off from any real contention in the Eastern Conference.
As for the 76ers, they are 10-10 and have been a consistent contender the last few years, but have yet to make a deep playoff run.
This season they have also been hampered by missing key players.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.