    • November 29, 2021
    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Philadelphia 76ers
    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Philadelphia 76ers

    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia against the 76ers. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Magic are a lousy 4-17, and are clearly a team that will not be making a playoff push this season. 

    They have a lot of intriguing young players that they are developing, but are clearly a ways off from any real contention in the Eastern Conference.

    As for the 76ers, they are 10-10 and have been a consistent contender the last few years, but have yet to make a deep playoff run. 

    This season they have also been hampered by missing key players. 

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

