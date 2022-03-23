Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma on Wednesday evening to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Magic against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the their respective conferences.
The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-53 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Thunder, they come into the game as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-52 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.