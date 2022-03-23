Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma on Wednesday evening to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Magic against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the their respective conferences. 

The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-53 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Thunder, they come into the game as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-52 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar46 seconds ago
USATSI_17933627_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago