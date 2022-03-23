Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma on Wednesday evening to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Magic against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the their respective conferences.

The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-53 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Thunder, they come into the game as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-52 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far.

