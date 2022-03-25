Suns And Nuggets Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The two teams faced off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and the Suns won the series in a sweep.
Currently, the Suns are the first seed in the west with a 59-14 record in the 73 games, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west with a 43-30 record in the same amount of games.
