Skip to main content
Suns And Nuggets Starting Lineups

Suns And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.       

The full lineup for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The two teams faced off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and the Suns won the series in a sweep. 

Currently, the Suns are the first seed in the west with a 59-14 record in the 73 games, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west with a 43-30 record in the same amount of games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
News

Potential 2022 First-Round Pick Compared To Kevin Durant By NBA Scout

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On His Birthday After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Pelicans Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17939364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Suns Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17956052_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago