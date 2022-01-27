Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Suns full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Jazz can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 48 games, and they are the first seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record in 48 games.
The Jazz lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, while the Suns made the NBA Finals.
