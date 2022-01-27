Skip to main content
Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups

Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The Suns full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Jazz can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 48 games, and they are the first seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record in 48 games. 

The Jazz lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, while the Suns made the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16947797_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Jazz Starting Lineups

15 seconds ago
USATSI_17555259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

2 hours ago
USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Nuggets Starting Lineups

2 hours ago
USATSI_16898081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Suns

2 hours ago
USATSI_17262245_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

2 hours ago