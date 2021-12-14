Publish date:
Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Both teams played each other in the Western Conference Finals last season, and the Suns won the series in six games.
Coming into the game, the Suns are 21-4 in their first 25 games, and after being 1-3 in their first four games of the season went on an 18-game winning streak.
As for the Clippers, they are 15-12 in their first 27 games of the season.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, and appear to be one of the top contenders to get to the NBA Finals once again.
