Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup of the Suns for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
This will be the first time that they will have All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker back after he missed the team's last seven games.
Booker had been out due to a hamstring injury.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are (23-5) one of the best teams in the NBA this season.
They are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference, and if they win against the Hornets, they will be in sole possession of the best record in the NBA.
