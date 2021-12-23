Big News Reported About The Status Of Cade Cunningham

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cade Cunningham will enter health and safety protocols, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

The tweet from Chariana said: "Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Cunningham was the first overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.

The Pistons just played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and they lost the game 105-91 to fall to 5-25 in their first 30 games of the season.

On Thursday evening the Pistons will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, who are 19-13 in their first 32 games of the season after beating the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Related stories on NBA basketball