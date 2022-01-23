Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Raptors
The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to play the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
After making the Western Conference Finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
This season, they are just 19-26 in 45 games this season, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
There is a good chance that they may not even make the playoffs this season.
As for the Raptors, they are 22-21 in 43 games, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
