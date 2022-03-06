Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Trail Blazers are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full starting lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-37 record in the 62 games that they have played so far this season.

They have dealt with a magnitude of injuries all season long, and last month they traded star shooting guard C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 35-29 record in the 64 games that they've played in.

Related stories on NBA basketball