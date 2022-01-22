Skip to main content
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Update: De'Aaron Fox has now been ruled out for the game, and the Kings new starting lineup can be seen in the tweet embedded below from Underdog NBA. 

The Sacramento Kings are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Kings have not played since Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons.   

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a win on Friday evening over the Chicago Bulls. 

For the game on Saturday, the Kings have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.         

The Kings have an intriguing roster with some talent, but they are currently 16-29 on the season, and the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2005-06, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are currently 29-19 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

just now
USATSI_16364941_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Kings

1 minute ago
USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Kings

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16376287_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17544189_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted After They Beat The San Antonio Spurs

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17459206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About The Availability Of Cam Reddish

37 minutes ago
USATSI_17179164_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grayson Allen's Status For Kings-Bucks Game

56 minutes ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The Knicks?

1 hour ago