Kings Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

Update: De'Aaron Fox has now been ruled out for the game, and the Kings new starting lineup can be seen in the tweet embedded below from Underdog NBA.

The Sacramento Kings are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Kings have not played since Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a win on Friday evening over the Chicago Bulls.

For the game on Saturday, the Kings have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Kings have an intriguing roster with some talent, but they are currently 16-29 on the season, and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have not been to the postseason since 2005-06, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are currently 29-19 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

