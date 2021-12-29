Kings Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings have not been to the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

This season they will be a long shot to make the playoffs one again, and have already fired head coach Luke Walton.

Coming into their game with the Thunder they are 13-21 in 34 games this season, and currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

At home they are 7-11 in 18 games in Sacramento.

The Thunder come into the game 12-20.

