Publish date:
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Thunder
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Kings have not been to the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.
This season they will be a long shot to make the playoffs one again, and have already fired head coach Luke Walton.
Coming into their game with the Thunder they are 13-21 in 34 games this season, and currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
At home they are 7-11 in 18 games in Sacramento.
The Thunder come into the game 12-20.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.