    January 2, 2022
    Spurs And Pistons Starting Lineups
    The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
    The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are playing in Michigan on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

    The full starting lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The full starting lineup for the Pistons can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game the Spurs are 14-20 in 34 games this season, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.  

    As for the Pistons they come into the game with the worst record in the NBA at 5-28 in 33 games this season.  

    They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and are in a complete rebuilding mode. 

    Spurs And Pistons Starting Lineups

