Spurs And Rockets Starting Lineups

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are facing off in Houston on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams come into the game at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-30 in 47 games played on the season.

While the Rockets are the 14th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 14-33 record in 47 games played on the season.

