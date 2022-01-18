Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Spurs come into the game with a 16-27 record in 43 games, and are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They have an 8-12 record in the 20 games that they have played home this season.

As for the Suns, they are coming into Monday as the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the west.

They have a 33-9 record in 42 games, and in the 20 games that they have played on the road they are 16-4.

