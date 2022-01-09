Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The San Antonio Spurs are in New York City taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Spurs against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Spurs are starting Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Josh Primo, Keita Bates-Diop and Jakob Poeltl.

They come into the game with a 15-23 record in 38 games, and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Nets, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 24-13 record in 37 games this season.

They are 10-10 at home in 20 games at Barclays Center, while the Spurs are 8-13 in 21 games on the road.

Related stories on NBA basketball