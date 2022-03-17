Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

Skip to main content
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The San Antonio Spurs are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Spurs come into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-43 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.  

After years of being one of the premier teams in all of the NBA, and winning many NBA Championships, they have entered a rebuilding mode, and likely will not be a playoff team this season. 

They have a young roster led by All-Star Dejounte Murray.  

