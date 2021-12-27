The Minnesota Timberwolves Are Reportedly Signing A Former Pistons And Bucks Star

The Timberwolves Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bucks Star
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves plan to sign NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and the post from Chariana can be seen embedded below.
Chariana's tweet said: "Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Monroe has played for the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, over a nine seasons in the NBA.
He is 31-years-old and has career averages of 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 632 games.
The best seasons of his career came when he played for the Pistons and Bucks (his first two teams).
The Timberwolves are 15-17 in 32 games this season, and the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.