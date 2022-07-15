Toronto Raptors Sign New Player

On Thursday, the Toronto Raptors announced the signing of Ron Harper Jr.

Harper Jr. played the last four seasons for Rutgers, and he averaged 15.8 points per game on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range during his senior season.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, so he could end up being a huge value signing for the Raptors.

The Raptors finished their season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they did not have to play in the play-in tournament to get to the NBA Playoffs.

They faced off with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round, and while everyone thought it would be an easy matchup for the 76ers, it was not.

James Harden, Joel Embiid and the 76ers had to play six games to knock off the Raptors.

The Raptors had first-time All-Star Fred VanVleet, but overall the roster is not a star studded team.

They have solid young players, but their season had been somewhat of surprise.

This was their first time in nearly a decade without having six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry on the roster.

The veteran guard joined the Miami Heat last summer, and helped lead them to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2019, the Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard, and in his one season with the franchise he took them all the way to the NBA Finals.

They beat the Golden State Warriors in six games to become the 2019 NBA Champions.

Right now, they are not a contender, but they will definitely be in the mix for the playoffs once again in 2023.