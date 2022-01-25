Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The Utah Jazz are the in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

They are without a lot of their key players, and their full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Jazz come into the game with a 30-17 record in 47 games, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the west.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 36-9 in 45 games.

