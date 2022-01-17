Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game On Sunday
Rudy Gobert is available for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Utah Jazz are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star center back.
Rudy Gobert, who has missed the last five games, will be available on Sunday, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record in 42 games.
On the road, they are 14-6 in 20 games.
As for the Nuggets, they are 22-19 in 41 games, and are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
At home, they are 11-7 in 18 games.
Both teams had excellent regular seasons last year, but both teams also lost in the second round of the playoffs.
