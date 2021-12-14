Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Wizards And Nuggets Starting Lineups
    Publish date:

    Wizards And Nuggets Starting Lineups

    The Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game in Colorado.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game in Colorado.

    The Washington Wizards are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

    The starting lineup for the visiting Wizards can be seen embedded in a tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.    

    As for the Nuggets, their starting lineup can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game the Wizards are 15-12 in their first 27 games and after shaking up the roster this past offseason, they are surprisingly one of the best teams in the east. 

    As for the Nuggets, they are coming off of a season where they got swept in the second round of the playoffs, but were expected to be a contender. 

    Unfortunately, they have had plenty of injuries and are just 13-13 on the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16244127_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards And Nuggets Starting Lineups

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994207_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steven Adams And Desmond Bane's Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17322204_168388303_lowres
    News

    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16238607
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13915773_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wesley Matthews And George Hill's Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17345698_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMarcus Cousins' Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17342836_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    1 hour ago