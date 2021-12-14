Wizards And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the visiting Wizards can be seen embedded in a tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

As for the Nuggets, their starting lineup can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game the Wizards are 15-12 in their first 27 games and after shaking up the roster this past offseason, they are surprisingly one of the best teams in the east.

As for the Nuggets, they are coming off of a season where they got swept in the second round of the playoffs, but were expected to be a contender.

Unfortunately, they have had plenty of injuries and are just 13-13 on the season.

