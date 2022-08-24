Amazing Video Of Draymond Green Shows The Kind Of Leader He Is

Skip to main content
This Video Of Draymond Green Is Going Viral

A video of Draymond Green giving a speech to young basketball players is going viral. Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season.
Draymond Green is known for being one of the best leaders in the entire NBA.  

The four-time NBA All-Star was a second-round pick in 2012, but he has carved out a role as one of the best glue guys in the history of the NBA. 

This past season, the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and they probably do not even come close to that kind of success without Green.  

Recently, a video of Green giving a lecture to young basketball players is going viral on social media. 

The video was from Ballislife and Rico Hines Basketball. 

Green gave them some valuable advice, and was very open and honest about the fact that on most NBA teams two players can do what they want while the rest play a role.

There are 30 teams in the NBA, so about 60 players in the league have freedom to play as they want.  

That being said, the other 400 players have to fill some kind of role. 

Green has all of the credibility in the world to speak on this, because he has played with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for his entire career.

He also played three seasons with Curry, Thompson and Kevin Durant. 

Yet, Green is going to go down as one of the best players ever and probably make the Basketball Hall of Fame. 

His career averages are 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

He also has career averages of 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. 

Doing all of the little things has helped him make four All-Star Games, win four NBA Championships and the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award.

He's also been named to the All-Defensive Team seven times. 

