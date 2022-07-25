Skip to main content
This NBA Team Is Reportedly Interested In 2 Former All-Star Guards

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Kemba Walker and Isaiah Thomas. Walker and Thomas were both All-Stars on the Boston Celtics (at different points). Walker began his career with the Hornets, and spent last season with the New York Knicks.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Kemba Walker and Isaiah Thomas.

Charania: "Sources tell me the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other points guards in the free agent marketplace. The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte. The Hornets have a potential need for another reserve point guard, and are expected to be patient in their roster moves as the team awaits the legal process of restricted free agent Miles Bridges from felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse."     

The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this past season, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs.  

Thomas played 17 games for the team, and the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. 

The best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017. 

As for Walker, he spent the first eight years of his NBA career with Charlotte, and then played for the Celtics and New York Knicks over the last three seasons. 

The four-time NBA All-Star played in 37 games for the Knicks last year, and averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. 

Seeing Walker rejoin Charlotte would be a great full circle moment, because he was once their face of the franchise. 

Now, they are led by 20-years-old All-Star LaMelo Ball. 

