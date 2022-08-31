This NBA Team Waived Spencer Dinwiddie 2 Times In 2016

On August 31, Spencer Dinwiddie is a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and coming off a solid season where he averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 67 games.

He played in 44 games for the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Mavs.

The Mavs also made it all the way to the Western Conference after beating the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns in the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

Something interesting about Dinwiddie's career is that he actually started out with the Detroit Pistons as a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and following a trade to the Chicago Bulls in 2016, he was waived.

The Bulls waived him twice, because they re-signed him after waiving him the first time.

The decision was a mistake.

After playing in the G League for the Windy City Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets signed him during the 2016-17 season.

The rest is pretty much history.

In 2019, he helped the Nets make the NBA Playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

He also became a borderline All-Star, and averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest during the 2020 season.

After getting signed in the middle of the 2017 season, he would play in 274 games for the Nets, and average 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

Last summer he signed with the Wizards (before getting traded to the Mavs), and he is currently one of the best role players in the entire NBA.

The Bulls definitely made a mistake by giving up on him.