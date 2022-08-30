This Player Has Somehow Never Made The NBA All-Star Game

On August 30, the 2022-23 NBA season is less than 50 days away, and one team that should be exciting to watch next season is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but they won their way through the play-in tournament and made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed.

In the first-round, they put up a really good fight against the Phoenix Suns, who had the NBA's best regular season record during the 2021-22 season.

The most intriguing part of their season is the fact that they did not have 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson available for any game (he missed the entire year).

Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and the rest of the roster played very well in his absence.

McCollum had played for the Portland Trail Blazers for the first eight and a half seasons of his career, but was traded to New Orleans during the season.

The 30-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for quite some time.

Over the last seven seasons, he has averaged at least 20 points per game.

Yet, somehow, he has never made the NBA All-Star Game.

Last season, he averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in 62 regular season games.

During the playoffs, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in the six games against the Suns.

Clearly, he is an outstanding player, so it will be interesting to see if he can make the All-Star Game at some point before the end of his prime.