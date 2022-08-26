NBA Veteran Gerald Green Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
This Player Who Only Has 9 Fingers Is Still A Free Agent

On Thursday, August 25, Gerald Green still remains a free agent available for any of the 30 teams in the NBA to sign. 

In 2021, Green retired from basketball, and joined the Houston Rockets as a player development coach. 

However, the NBA veteran decided to return to playing basketball during the season. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on January 6: "Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green is unretiring and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year NBA vet is pursuing a return to the league."

Green did not play for an NBA team this year, but he did play in the G League and BIG3. 

He averaged 16.6 points per contest during the regular season, and helped the Rio Grande Valley win the G League Championship. 

Right now, he is 36-year-old, and he most recently played for the Rockets during the 2019 season. 

In addition to the Rockets, he has also played for the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns over 12 NBA seasons.  

In 2005, he was the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. 

The best season of his career came in 2014.

While playing for the Suns, he averaged a career-high 15.8 points per contest and played in all 82 games. 

He also shot a career-high 40% from the three-point range on over six attempts per game. 

In addition to his production as a three-point shooter, he is one of the best dunkers in the history of the NBA. 

During the 2007 season, he won the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. 

Even more interesting, he only has nine fingers.

USATSI_6144716_168388303_lowres
