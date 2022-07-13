This Report About Kyrie Irving Is Shocking

Skip to main content
On Tuesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported some big news about Kyrie Irving. 

Lewis reports that Irving wants to remain with the Nets, even if there is no Kevin Durant on the roster. 

Lewis: "Another source close to Irving told The Post that the All-Star point guard not only never asked for a trade, but has had every intention of playing for the Nets — with or without Durant."

This report from Lewis comes as a surprise, because the rumors all over the place have insinuated that he could be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

On June 30, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went even as far as to say Irving wants to go to the Lakers. 

Smith on June 29: "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

On that same day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the organization. 

Woj on June 29: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets had a tough season, because they had been expected to be a team competing for a title, but they did not even win a playoff game. 

They were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

Durant and Irving have played two seasons together and only won just one playoff series. 

