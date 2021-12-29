Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New York Knicks in Minnesota on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, they are 16-17 in 33 games this season, and have a lot of players out due to health and safety protocols.

They are coming off of a win over the Boston Celtics at home the night before, so this game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game after knocking off the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Christmas.

They come into the game with a 15-18 record.

