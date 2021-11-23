Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans
    Publish date:

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are in New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The teams have played each other twice already this season, and both team has won one game. 

    Coming into the game, the Timberwolves are 7-9, but currently on a three-game winning streak after crushing the Memphis Grizzlies by 43-points on Saturday night. 

    They have a very talented big-three of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. 

    As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 3-15 record and are led by former All-Star Brandon Ingram. 

    Their superstar Zion Williamson has yet to play this season. 

    USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted On Monday Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992807_168388303_lowres
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    3 hours ago