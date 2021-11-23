Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The teams have played each other twice already this season, and both team has won one game.

Coming into the game, the Timberwolves are 7-9, but currently on a three-game winning streak after crushing the Memphis Grizzlies by 43-points on Saturday night.

They have a very talented big-three of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 3-15 record and are led by former All-Star Brandon Ingram.

Their superstar Zion Williamson has yet to play this season.