Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets

The New York Knicks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Tuesday night, and before the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media about the Nets.

"They're a terrific defensive team," Thibodeau said. "Their numbers say it. They're long. People don't realize how long Durant is. That gives them length, they're competitive, they're into the ball, so we have to ready for that."

The full clip of Thibodeau talking about the Nets defense can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening.

As for the Nets, they are 14-6 in their first 20 games, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

