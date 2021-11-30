Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets
    Publish date:

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets

    Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media before the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media before the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets.

    The New York Knicks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Tuesday night, and before the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media about the Nets. 

    "They're a terrific defensive team," Thibodeau said. "Their numbers say it. They're long. People don't realize how long Durant is. That gives them length, they're competitive, they're into the ball, so we have to ready for that."

    The full clip of Thibodeau talking about the Nets defense can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

    The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening. 

    As for the Nets, they are 14-6 in their first 20 games, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17047464_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Before The Nets Play The Knicks

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16292390_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Have Announced The Signing Of This Former All-Star

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard's Status For Pistons-Trail Blazers Game

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_15630656_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Obi Toppin Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17201121_168388303_lowres
    News

    Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Derrick Rose Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

    5 hours ago