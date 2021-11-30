Publish date:
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets
Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media before the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets.
The New York Knicks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Tuesday night, and before the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media about the Nets.
"They're a terrific defensive team," Thibodeau said. "Their numbers say it. They're long. People don't realize how long Durant is. That gives them length, they're competitive, they're into the ball, so we have to ready for that."
The full clip of Thibodeau talking about the Nets defense can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening.
As for the Nets, they are 14-6 in their first 20 games, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.