The Top-10 Moments From 2022 In The NBA

A new year is knocking on the door, so what better time to look back on the year we had and talk about the best moments in the NBA from 2022!

So much happened in 2022 for many of us and heading into the new year, there is no better time to look back and reflect on what a year it was for the NBA.

From highlight reel plays to records being broken to the league’s 75th anniversary celebration to a terrific NBA Finals series, fans of basketball were given everything that they could have hoped for and more.

The older generation of players in Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant continue to impress, but the new generation of Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and others continue to prove that the league is in very good hands for a long time to come.

Who knows what 2023 holds for all of us and our world as a whole, but the one thing we know is that the NBA is not going anywhere anytime soon and with all the talent in the league today, 2023 has a chance to be a very, very special year.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and look back on my Top-10 moments from the NBA during 2022:

#10 LeBron James’ Game-Winning Shot in All-Star Game in Cleveland - February 20, 2022

NBA All-Star Weekend is always a special time for players, their families and fans of the game and this past year, all of these festivities were held in Cleveland.

The dunk contest, three-point shooting contest and other events were just alright this year, but aside from the 75th anniversary team coming out on the floor together, which we will touch on a little bit later, the All-Star Game itself was a spectacle to see.

Not only did Stephen Curry put on a show with 50 points on 16 made three-pointers, winning the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy, but LeBron James led his All-Star team to a victory in Cleveland, hitting the biggest and final shot of the night.

Again, this is just the All-Star Game, so everything about it is pretty meaningless when it comes to the season and whatnot, but James hitting this shot in the city that means the most to him was definitely an iconic moment.

#9 Ja Morant’s Highlight Reel of Dunks

We can just go down the list of dunks Ja Morant had this past year and quite honestly, he could have shown up on this list for various different dunks he had!

As a result, some of his more iconic dunks from 2022 have been lumped together here and well… you just have to see what this guy did for yourself!

There are so many other dunks we could list that Morant had this year, but the Grizzlies' All-Star continues to be one of the young, rising faces of the league.

We will touch more on Ja Morant shortly!

#8 Kevin Durant Breaks Daniel Gafford’s Ankles - November 4, 2022

Kevin Durant’s ability to score from anywhere on the floor is truly something we have never seen from a 7-footer before and even after suffering an Achilles injury in 2019, Durant is still playing at an MVP-level.

Nobody can guard Durant’s jumper in the mid-range and when he gets a matchup he likes, look out!

You almost feel bad for Daniel Gafford here because the Wizards’ big man really did not stand a chance against Kevin Durant.

This was one of the best ankle-breakers we have seen and this play is always something that will live on Durant’s highlight reel!

#7 Ja Morant Pins Block on Backboard With Two Hands - January 9, 2022

Hey look, it’s Ja Morant again!

Morant is one of the best athletes in the entire NBA and against the Los Angeles Lakers on a big stage, he made one of the most athletic plays you will ever see in league history.

To be able to recover after turning the ball over is impressive enough, but then to chase down Avery Bradley and not only block his shot, but absolutely pin it with two hands on the backcourt…

I mean, this is one of the most impressive things I have ever seen any athlete do and other than LeBron James’ block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, this may very well be the best block in NBA history.

Just look at where Morant is when he catches/blocks this shot!

#6 ESPN's Brian Windhorst Becomes NBA’s Best Meme - July 1, 2022

Those who do not watch ESPN’s day-time shows may not understand this one, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst took the NBA world by storm with his appearance on First Take during the summer.

When talking about Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Windhorst also pointed out that right before that news broke, the Nets made a deal with the Utah Jazz for Royce O’Neale.

“Why would the Jazz do that? Why would the Jazz, who have two stars on their roster, take a player who is one of their starters and best defensive players, and trade him in a salary-dumping move. Why would they do that,” Windhorst questioned with his fingers raised to the air, an image that instantly became the biggest meme of the NBA in 2022.

“What’s going on in Utah? And that’s what people in the league are watching right now”

Windhorst was absolutely spot-on with his assumptions and reporting on what was happening in Utah, as the Jazz traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, their two All-Stars, not too far off from Windhorst’s speculation.

Every report you hear is not always 100 percent factual and at some point, every single one of us journalists and reporters get something wrong, but we have to give a lot of credit to Brian Windhorst for the job he did speculating about and talking about Utah here.