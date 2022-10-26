Toronto Raptors President Fined $35K For Actions In Loss To Miami Heat

Prior to the Toronto Raptors’ game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced that they have fined President Masai Ujiri $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table the other night and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

This happened on October 22 in Miami, a game in which the Raptors lost 112-109. While it is unknown what exactly Ujiri said to warrant this fine, the NBA has made it clear that they will discipline any player or team staff member who goes out of their way to criticize game officials, especially during a game.

During this game, Raptors rookie Christian Koloko and Heat forward Caleb Martin were involved in an altercation in the third quarter that resulted in both players being ejected. Koloko was later fined and Martin was suspended for one game by the league.

Masai Ujiri has been with the Toronto Raptors since 2013 and has helped turn this franchise into a real title contending threat in the Eastern Conference. In fact, Ujiri was the mastermind behind the Raptors going out and trading for Kawhi Leonard ahead of the 2018-19 season, a year that resulted in the franchise winning their first and only championship.

So far this season, the Raptors have posted a 2-2 record and they have a chance to improve upon this record on Wednesday night, as the Philadelphia 76ers head to Toronto for a battle between two teams that faced one another in the first-round of the playoffs a season ago.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.