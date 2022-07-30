Skip to main content
BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive A Player

According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, the Toronto Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The 24-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets. The Raptors lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Murphy: "The Raptors are waiving Armoni Brooks, per a source. His deal was set to increase in guarantee on Aug. 1. Opens up another camp spot. Someone will scoop Brooks up for camp."

Brooks played in 54 games last season for the Raptors and Houston Rockets, and he averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. 

The former Houston (college) star did not get drafted in 2020 NBA Draft, but he averaged a very solid 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assits in 20 games for the Rockets during his rookie season.  

At his age, he still has upside to turn into a veteran role play in the NBA, so he will definitely be someone to keep an eye on. 

As for the Raptors, they are coming off of an impressive season. 

This was their first time in years without Kyle Lowry, who left for the Miami Heat in free agency. 

They ended up finishing the year as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they had an automatic berth into the NBA Playoffs. 

Shockingly, they had a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. 

In the playoffs, they lost in the first-round to Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they put up an outstanding fight as they took the 76ers to six games. 

In 2019, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals to win the title. 

