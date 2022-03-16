Skip to main content
Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for a career-high 60 points.   

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves went off for 60 points just one night earlier when they beat the San Antonino Spurs in Texas. 

Both players are from New Jersey, and Towns sent out a tweet about Irving during the game, which can be seen embedded below.    

The Nets improved to 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season, and they have also won each of their last four games (which have all been on the road).      

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.       

As for the Timberwolves, they improved to 40-30 with their win over the Spurs, and they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

