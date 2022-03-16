Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for a career-high 60 points.
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves went off for 60 points just one night earlier when they beat the San Antonino Spurs in Texas.
Both players are from New Jersey, and Towns sent out a tweet about Irving during the game, which can be seen embedded below.
The Nets improved to 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season, and they have also won each of their last four games (which have all been on the road).
They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Timberwolves, they improved to 40-30 with their win over the Spurs, and they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
