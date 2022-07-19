2009 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

On July 18, NBA veteran Trevor Ariza still remains a free agent available to sign with any team in the league.

NBA free agency began on June 30, so it has been going on for 19 days.

Last season, Ariza was on the Los Angeles Lakers and he averaged 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assits in 24 games.

That was his second stint playing for the Lakers, because he was also on the team in 2009 when Kobe Bryant led them to the NBA Championship over the Orlando Magic.

The 37-year-old has been in the NBA since the 2004-05 season when he was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second-round of the 2004 NBA Draft.

He has spent time with an astonishing ten different NBA teams, but has always been a reliable role player.

At his age now, he is not as productive as he was in 2010 on the Houston Rockets when he averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

However, he can still be a good veteran on a young team or a team who needs depth for a playoff run.

With 1,118 regular season NBA games under his belt he could be a value signing on a veterans minimum deal.

He has career averages of 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

In addition, also played in 106 playoff games and has averages of 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.