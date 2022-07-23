Very Famous NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Tristan Thompson still remains a free agent on July 23. The NBA veteran has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics over his career. In 2016, he helped LeBron James and the Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.
July 23 marks the 24th day of free agency in the NBA, and there are still many notable players that are available to sign with any team in the league. 

One of them is 2016 NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, who has played 11-years in the NBA. 

Over his career, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. 

Last season, he spent time with the Kings, Pacers and Bulls (in that order). 

He averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 15.7 minutes per contest. 

Clearly, in a small amount of playing time he was very productive, and he could help a lot of teams off the bench next season  

In 2011, the Cavs drafted Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick, and Thompson with the fourth overall pick. 

A few years later, they were joined by LeBron James, and they won the NBA Championship in 2016. 

Thompson has been to the NBA Finals four different times (four straight trips from 2015-18). 

Therefore, whoever signs him would also be getting a player who has played in 88 playoff games and he is only 31-years-old. 

There is no question that with that experience he is valuable to a lot of locker rooms. 

In addition, he has been an underrated player through out his entire career. 

In 730 career regular season games he has averages of 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest. 

He spent nine seasons with the Cavs before bouncing around the league the last few seasons. 

