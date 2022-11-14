This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony

The 2022-23 NBA season started nearly a month ago, but ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony remains a free agent.

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers, so the 38-year-old is still a serviceable role player.

According to Focus Taiwan (h/t Real GM), the Tainan TSG GhostHawks are interested in the future Basketball Hall of Famer.

Via Focus Taiwan: "Tainan TSG GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said Sunday that Taiwan Steel Group had greenlit the signing of a marquee overseas player, with a deal for #NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony already in the works."

Anthony is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, so this would be a massive move for the GhostHawks (if they can pull it off).

In addition to the Lakers, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

The best years of his career came as a member of the Nuggets and Knicks.

His All-Star appearances only came with those two teams.

In 1,260 regular season games, he has career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

With how he played last season (in a reserve role), it's surprising that no team has signed him as a shooter off the bench.

On Saturday, he was spotted at the Syracuse football game (he won a National Championship with the school in 2003).

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard recently signed with a team in Taiwan (Taoyuan Leopards).

Anthony was the third-overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, while Howard was the first-overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

They are two of the most famous superstars in the history of the NBA.