Tyler Johnson Joins Brisbane Bullets In NBL

Once a key secondary scorer for the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, amongst other teams, NBA veteran Tyler Johnson has decided to go overseas and play for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League (NBL), the team announced on Saturday.

Johnson, 30, played with both the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs this past season, but he was nothing more than a replacement player for both teams when coronavirus numbers were spiking around the league. He ended up playing in just three games with each organization during the 2021-22 season.

Going undrafted in 2014 out of Fresno State, Johnson joined the Miami Heat for the 2014 Summer League and he went on to spend time in the NBA Developmental League, playing with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s affiliate team.

Finally earning an actual roster spot with Miami in 2015, Tyler Johnson proved to be a key offensive asset out on the perimeter and as a secondary ball-handler.

In four-and-a-half total seasons with the Heat, Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 36.7% from three-point range.

Playing a total of 354 games in the NBA, Johnson has played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.

His years of experience in the NBA as both a key secondary player and a rotational bench talent should prove useful for the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL.

Johnson is yet another notable name known around the league who has decided to join a new organization overseas this offseason.