Skip to main content
Former Nets And Heat Guard Signs With New Team Overseas

Former Nets And Heat Guard Signs With New Team Overseas

Eight-year NBA veteran Tyler Johnson has signed a deal with the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL in Australia.

Once a key secondary scorer for the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, amongst other teams, NBA veteran Tyler Johnson has decided to go overseas and play for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League (NBL), the team announced on Saturday.

Johnson, 30, played with both the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs this past season, but he was nothing more than a replacement player for both teams when coronavirus numbers were spiking around the league. He ended up playing in just three games with each organization during the 2021-22 season.

Going undrafted in 2014 out of Fresno State, Johnson joined the Miami Heat for the 2014 Summer League and he went on to spend time in the NBA Developmental League, playing with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s affiliate team.

Finally earning an actual roster spot with Miami in 2015, Tyler Johnson proved to be a key offensive asset out on the perimeter and as a secondary ball-handler.

In four-and-a-half total seasons with the Heat, Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 36.7% from three-point range.

Playing a total of 354 games in the NBA, Johnson has played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.

His years of experience in the NBA as both a key secondary player and a rotational bench talent should prove useful for the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL.

Johnson is yet another notable name known around the league who has decided to join a new organization overseas this offseason. 

Tags
terms:
NBLNBA NewsTyler Johnson

USATSI_16096808_168388303_lowres
News

Tyler Johnson Joins Brisbane Bullets In NBL

By Brett Siegel14 seconds ago
USATSI_15055891_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18062369_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

4 Teams That Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_10090717_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Watch Viral Video Of Draymond Green Taking A Photo Of LeBron James And A Fan

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513767_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Jayson Tatum On Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9003565_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Greg Monroe

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15412705_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13010402_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago