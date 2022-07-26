Former Clippers, Hawks And Pelicans Player Signs With New Team

On Tuesday, Paris Basketball announced that they have signed former NBA player Tyrone Wallace.

In the press release, they shared a quote from head coach Will Weaver.

Weaver: “Tyrone is a versatile guard that can defend any position & will help us play fast by creating turnovers & rebounding the ball. We are thrilled to welcome him & his young family to Paris.”

Wallace was the 60th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has played four seasons in the NBA.

Most recently, he played in six games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

He averaged 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

In addition to the Pelicans, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and in the G League.

In 112 career regular season games he has averages of 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The best season of his career came during his rookie year with the Clippers.

As a 23-year-old, he averaged a very solid 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He played in 30 games, and was a starter in 19 of those contests.

The following season with the Clippers, he also played in two playoff games for the franchise.

At 28-years-old, his time in the NBA could be over, as signaled by him signing a deal with Paris.

Sometimes players that are on the fringe of making the NBA can make more overseas than sticking around in the G League.

For Paris, he will likely be one of their best players.