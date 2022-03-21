Andre Drummond's Status For Jazz-Nets Game

Update: Drummond has been ruled out.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz in New York on Monday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Center Andre Drummond is listed as doubtful due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Drummond began his season on the Philadelphia 76ers, but was sent over to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that involved Ben Simmons and James Harden last month.

The Nets come into the game as winners of five out of their last six games, and are currently the eighth seed in the east with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played.

