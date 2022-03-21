UPDATE: Andre Drummond's Status For Jazz-Nets Game
Andre Drummond is doubtful for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
Update: Drummond has been ruled out.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz in New York on Monday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Center Andre Drummond is listed as doubtful due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Drummond began his season on the Philadelphia 76ers, but was sent over to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that involved Ben Simmons and James Harden last month.
The Nets come into the game as winners of five out of their last six games, and are currently the eighth seed in the east with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.