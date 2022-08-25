Update On Montrezl Harrell's Status This NBA Offseason

Former 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell currently remains a free agent this NBA offseason due to some drama surrounding him off-the-court.

Harrell is facing felony drug charges connected to a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky back in May, which was first reported by Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

According to the police records, Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper the morning of May 12 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely. When state trooper also noted in the report that he ““observed odor of marijuana” and stated that Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

When his vehicle was searched, police found three pounds of marijuana in a backpack in the back seat. Montrezl Harrell was subsequently charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, which is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders in Kentucky.

Per Kentucky state law, this offense is punishable by one to five years in prison with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 in total.

After his hearing was previously delayed from mid-July, Harrell’s hearing has since been rescheduled once again. According to Wes Goldberg, Montrezl Harrell’s new court date is on August 31 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Acquired by the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 season in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Harrell was then traded once again midseason to the Charlotte Hornets.

Playing in 71 total games during the 2021-22 season with both Washington and Charlotte, Harrell averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 64.5% from the floor.

Not drawing much interest on the free agent market right now because of his felony drug charges, Montrezl Harrell has been linked to the Miami Heat recently due to their need for another frontcourt talent.

No team in the league though is expected to sign the 28-year-old big man until his court case is settled.

Through seven years in the NBA, Montrezl Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.