Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds.

The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James.

Beverley: "Bron went crazzy today. 😂 like a NBA Game"

The 33-year-old's tweet has over 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He spent this past season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and helped lead them to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

They ended up losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round in six games.

This offseason, he was sent to the Utah Jazz in the blockbuster deal that brought All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves.

As for the Lakers, they went just 33-49 on the season, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James had another phenomenal season, but the rest of the roster appeared to lack chemistry and they dealt with injuries.

In 2020, he helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship, which was the first title for the franchise since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol on the roster.

Next season will be his fifth year playing for the Lakers and 20th season in the NBA as a whole.

He is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).

He has won titles with all three franchises that he has played for.