Video Of Kevin Durant At The Gym On Monday

On Monday, Eddie Gonzalez shared a video of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant at the gym getting up shots.

Watching Durant in an open gym setting is art for basketball fans, because he is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

He is a 12-time NBA All-Star, and two-time NBA Champion (and Finals MVP).

Recently, he has been in the news constantly because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The trade request that reportedly took place happened 19 days ago, and so far nothing has been reported about a trade being remotely close.

Durant has been with the Nets since the summer of 2019, and he missed the first season do to injury.

Therefore, he has played two seasons with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, and they have won just one playoff series in that time span.

The lack of success has been a major disappointing, and this past season they were swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Prior to playing for the Nets, Durant spent three seasons with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In that span, he went to the NBA Finals three times in a row and won the only two titles of his career.

In addition to the Nets and Warriors, he spent the most time of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.