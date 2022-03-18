Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Telling A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets played an absolute thriller at Barclays Center on Wednesday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs got a buzzer-beater by former Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie, which gave them a 113-111 win.

During the game, Kevin Durant was caught on camera having words for a fan.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @DeLo_77.

Fan: "Kevin, you gotta take this game over!"

Durant: "You gotta shut the f**k up and sit down."

Durant finished the night with 23 points, six rebounds and an impressive ten assists.

The loss dropped the Nets to 36-34 on the season, and snapped their four-game winning streak.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

