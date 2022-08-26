James Harden Threw His Birthday Cake Off Of A Yacht

On August 26, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden is celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Harden began the 2021-22 season on the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to Philadelphia at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that also included All-Star Ben Simmons.

Over the offseason, Harden agreed to a new deal with the 76ers, so he now has a full season to play with co-superstar Joel Embiid.

Clearly, he has a lot to be happy about in his life right now.

On Friday, a video of the former Arizona State star is going viral.

He is seen throwing his birthday cake off of a yacht.

ClutchPoints reposted the video, which was originally shared to Twitter by user @dailyloudclips.

The video has over 600,000 views in just a few hours, so it will more than likely continue to circulate.

Harden was the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and after three seasons as a bench player on the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was traded to the Houston Rockets and made a primary option.

Since that point in his career (the 2012-13 season), he has made the All-Star Game ten straight times.

In 2018, he won the NBA's MVP Award, and the following season he averaged a career-high 36.1 points per contest.

The Rockets were an elite team, but they did not make it past the Western Conference Finals during his eight full seasons with the franchise.

After a brief stop in Brooklyn, he is in a good spot with the 76ers.

Embiid led the NBA in points per game last season (30.6 PPG), and can also shoot the ball extremely well for a big-man (37.1% from the three-point range last season).

The 76ers are coming off losing in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but there is good reason to believe that they will be even better next season.