Jaylen Brown's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics offered the Brooklyn Nets a trade package.

According to Charania, the deal was centered around Jaylen Brown to get Kevin Durant.

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

After the report came out, Brown sent out a cryptic tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Brown: "Smh"

Brown has spent his entire career with the Celtics after being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.

He has made an All-Star Game, and been one of the best offensive and defensive wings in the entire league.

Last season, the 25-year-old averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and he helped the Celtics make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

Ironically, the Celtics beat the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The impressive defeat was the beginning of the Celtics impressive run to the NBA Finals.

After sweeping the Nets, they went to Game 7 with the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 with the Miami Heat.

In the Finals, they lost in Game 6 to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Durant has been in constant trade rumors, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."