Publish date:
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Kings Without Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Warriors are 24-6 in their first 30 games of the season and are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.
If the Warriors beat the Kings they will have sole possession of the top seed in the west.
They will be without Andrew Wiggins against the Kings, because he has entered health and safety protocols.
As for the Kings, they are 13-18 in their first 31 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.