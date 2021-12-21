Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Kings

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 24-6 in their first 30 games of the season and are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

If the Warriors beat the Kings they will have sole possession of the top seed in the west.

They will be without Andrew Wiggins against the Kings, because he has entered health and safety protocols.

As for the Kings, they are 13-18 in their first 31 games.

