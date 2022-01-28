Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco at Chase Center on Thursday night.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
They will start Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney.
The Warriors are 35-13 in 48 games played on the season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are currently 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 24-23 in 47 games played, and they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3.
